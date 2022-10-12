Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading Up 6.8%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $44.68. Approximately 753,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 387,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

