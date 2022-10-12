Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Stock Down 4.5 %

Daily Journal stock traded down $11.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.60. 10,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.76. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $415.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

About Daily Journal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.