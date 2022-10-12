Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Daily Journal Stock Down 4.5 %
Daily Journal stock traded down $11.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.60. 10,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.76. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $415.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daily Journal (DJCO)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.