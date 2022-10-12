Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.77 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $40.84 or 0.00213805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $447.34 million and approximately $60.77 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,954,438 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash (DASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate DASH through the process of mining. Dash has a current supply of 10,953,181.70908856. The last known price of Dash is 41.62503381 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $58,531,053.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dash.org/.”

