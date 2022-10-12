Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,778. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

