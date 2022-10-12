DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $146.69 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $146.69 million and $122,364.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00024043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,863,467 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.67737577 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $119,875.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

