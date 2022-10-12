Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €11.80

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays to €11.80 ($12.04) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.