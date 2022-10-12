Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.77. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 4.24% of Dawson Geophysical worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

