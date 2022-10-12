Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.77. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 808 shares changing hands.
Dawson Geophysical Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
