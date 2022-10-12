DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.36 Million

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $39.36 million and $1.76 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,007,829,432 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @playmining_sg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPcoin (DEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEAPcoin has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 7,231,239,464.186971 in circulation. The last known price of DEAPcoin is 0.00536153 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,049,243.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dea.sg/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.