DeFiner (FIN) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

DeFiner (FIN) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One DeFiner token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $30,565.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070189 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10730246 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner launched on September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @definerorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner (FIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFiner has a current supply of 168,000,000 with 128,364,590 in circulation. The last known price of DeFiner is 0.00821708 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $29,842.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://definer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.