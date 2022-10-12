DeFIRE Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (CWAP)

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. DeFIRE has a market capitalization of $259,396.40 and approximately $89.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFIRE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFIRE has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFIRE Token Profile

DeFIRE was first traded on May 20th, 2021. DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 tokens. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @defire_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/defire_fi. DeFIRE’s official message board is medium.com/defire. The official website for DeFIRE is defire.fi.

Buying and Selling DeFIRE

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFIRE (CWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFIRE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFIRE is 0.02372115 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defire.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFIRE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFIRE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFIRE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

