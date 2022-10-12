DeGate (DG) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

DeGate (DG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.65 million and $21,614.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One DeGate token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeGate Token Profile

DeGate was first traded on March 11th, 2021. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,310,310 tokens. The official website for DeGate is www.degate.com. The official message board for DeGate is medium.com/degate. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @degatedex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “DeGate (DG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeGate has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeGate is 0.10963106 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58,706.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degate.com/.”

