Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.50

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 76.32 ($0.92), with a volume of 218145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.24 ($0.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 132.17 ($1.60).

Deliveroo Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insider Activity

About Deliveroo

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total value of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,841 shares of company stock worth $14,901,761.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

