Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.13

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 246972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $715.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 123,284 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

