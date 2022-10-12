Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,014. The firm has a market cap of $356.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.