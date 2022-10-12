Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Destination XL Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of DXLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,014. The firm has a market cap of $356.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.99.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.