dFuture Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. dFuture has a total market cap of $3,952.37 and $3.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dFuture has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00014225 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2021. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 tokens. The Reddit community for dFuture is https://reddit.com/r/dfuture_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dFuture’s official website is www.dfuture.com. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dfuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dFuture Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dFuture (DFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the HECO platform. dFuture has a current supply of 111,739,960 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dFuture is 0.00003553 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dfuture.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

