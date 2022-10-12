DGPayment Price Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $457,027.36 and $37,862.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DGPayment token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DGPayment

DGPayment’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 tokens. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment (DGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DGPayment has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DGPayment is 0.00509983 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,447.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dgpaytech.com/.”

