DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,723 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

EDTK stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.