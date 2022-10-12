DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $62.00. 16,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 458,457 shares.The stock last traded at $41.25 and had previously closed at $40.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DICE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

