Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Boosted by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,915 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 31.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 31,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.