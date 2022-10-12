Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 127993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.19%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.