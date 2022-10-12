DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DMC Global Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BOOM opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $327.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 22.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth $223,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.