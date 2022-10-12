Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director John Huw Thomas Sells 2,000 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$798,200.

John Huw Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12.

TSE:DOL traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.04. 271,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,560. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$54.28 and a one year high of C$83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.68.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

