Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.52

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 77708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $319,198,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.