Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $216.52

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 216.52 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 217.20 ($2.62), with a volume of 212338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.72).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.35).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £929.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,184.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

