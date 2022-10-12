Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $426.00 to $373.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as low as $299.39 and last traded at $301.81, with a volume of 7185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.58 and a 200 day moving average of $373.16.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

