Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $426.00 to $373.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as low as $299.39 and last traded at $301.81, with a volume of 7185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.50.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.58 and a 200 day moving average of $373.16.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
