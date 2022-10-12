Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,456. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

