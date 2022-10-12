Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOV. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.71. 9,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

