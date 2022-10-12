DPRating (RATING) Market Capitalization Achieves $293,043.37

DPRating (RATING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. DPRating has a market cap of $293,043.37 and approximately $15,273.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One DPRating token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @dprating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

DPRating Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating (RATING) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DPRating has a current supply of 9,362,961,677.089724 with 2,140,429,992.569523 in circulation. The last known price of DPRating is 0.00013671 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,802.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.dprating.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.