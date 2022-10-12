DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 415 ($5.01) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 438.60 ($5.30).
DS Smith Stock Performance
Shares of SMDS traded down GBX 3.12 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.48 ($3.20). 3,967,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,969. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,338.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 291.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
