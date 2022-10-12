DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 415 ($5.01) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 438.60 ($5.30).

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of SMDS traded down GBX 3.12 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.48 ($3.20). 3,967,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,969. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,338.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 291.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About DS Smith

In related news, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17). In related news, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51).

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

