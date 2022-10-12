Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-$336 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.01 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.88, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

