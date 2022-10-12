Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,718. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

