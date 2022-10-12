Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,123. The company has a market cap of $355.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.