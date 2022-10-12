Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 448.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.82. 55,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

