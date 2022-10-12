Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.48

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.48 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 42.94 ($0.52). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 128,407 shares traded.

Eckoh Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £120.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,025.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

