Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.53.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.