Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $5.53. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 314,295 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

