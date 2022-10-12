ELIS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.00 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $65.80 million and approximately $90.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.17 or 0.99982523 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022985 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32598905 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $49.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.