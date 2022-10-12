Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eltek Stock Up 0.2 %

ELTK stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

