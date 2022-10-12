Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Embecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Embecta Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. 7,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87. Embecta has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

