Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.82. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Embraer shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 6,678 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

