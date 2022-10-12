Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
Shares of EGMCF stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708. Emergent Metals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
About Emergent Metals
