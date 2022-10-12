Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

Shares of EGMCF stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708. Emergent Metals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

