Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 1,974,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.9 days.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of EMLAF stock remained flat at $24.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389. Empire has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMLAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

