ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.95

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 69121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENGGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

