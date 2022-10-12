Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ELEZY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Endesa has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $12.62.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.