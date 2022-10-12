Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $262,356.83

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 65.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $262,356.83 and $2.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00218805 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/endorcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @endorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Endor Protocol (EDR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Endor Protocol has a current supply of 1,468,902,335.5060341 with 1,468,902,334.984034 in circulation. The last known price of Endor Protocol is 0.0001089 USD and is down -45.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $23.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.endor.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.