Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Director Sells $88,725.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 591,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 8.2% during the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after buying an additional 316,538 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $185,727,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $1,263,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.