ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,082. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

