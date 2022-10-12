Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 225,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 522,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$144.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

