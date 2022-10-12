Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.08 on Wednesday, reaching $516.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $512.59 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $639.18 and a 200-day moving average of $669.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

