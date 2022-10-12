Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $140.75 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00012102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $140.75 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,092.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00271821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00121228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00748876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00580726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00258109 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 60,917,127 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate ERG through the process of mining. Ergo has a current supply of 59,756,145 with 58,638,426 in circulation. The last known price of Ergo is 2.33886918 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,207,049.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ergoplatform.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

